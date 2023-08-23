trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2652433
NewsVideos
videoDetails

DNA: Praggnanandhaa just 1 step away from creating history, not age..sports spirit matters here

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 23, 2023, 12:02 AM IST
Swami Dayanand Saraswati has said that “Give your best to the world and the best will come back to you… Following this path, India's Grand Master R Pragyanananda has registered his name in history. Praggnanandhaa has made it to the finals of the Fide Chess World Cup 2023...and has become the first Indian after Viswanathan Anand to do so...
Follow Us

All Videos

PM Modi to attend 15th BRICS Summit in South Africa today
play icon36:15
PM Modi to attend 15th BRICS Summit in South Africa today
DNA: Just a few hours later... our Chandrayaan-3 will be on the moon, why are the last 15 minutes of landing heavy?
play icon21:48
DNA: Just a few hours later... our Chandrayaan-3 will be on the moon, why are the last 15 minutes of landing heavy?
BRICS summit: PM Modi said in the business summit – India will become an economy of 5 trillion
play icon1:23
BRICS summit: PM Modi said in the business summit – India will become an economy of 5 trillion
Baat pate ki: Putin is not able to tolerate the failure of Luna-25, scientists are being tortured
play icon28:47
Baat pate ki: Putin is not able to tolerate the failure of Luna-25, scientists are being tortured
Chess World Cup 2023: Indian Grand Master Praggnanandhaa And Legendary Carlsen Game 1 Ends In Draw
play icon2:6
Chess World Cup 2023: Indian Grand Master Praggnanandhaa And Legendary Carlsen Game 1 Ends In Draw

Trending Videos

PM Modi to attend 15th BRICS Summit in South Africa today
play icon36:15
PM Modi to attend 15th BRICS Summit in South Africa today
DNA: Just a few hours later... our Chandrayaan-3 will be on the moon, why are the last 15 minutes of landing heavy?
play icon21:48
DNA: Just a few hours later... our Chandrayaan-3 will be on the moon, why are the last 15 minutes of landing heavy?
BRICS summit: PM Modi said in the business summit – India will become an economy of 5 trillion
play icon1:23
BRICS summit: PM Modi said in the business summit – India will become an economy of 5 trillion
Baat pate ki: Putin is not able to tolerate the failure of Luna-25, scientists are being tortured
play icon28:47
Baat pate ki: Putin is not able to tolerate the failure of Luna-25, scientists are being tortured
Chess World Cup 2023: Indian Grand Master Praggnanandhaa And Legendary Carlsen Game 1 Ends In Draw
play icon2:6
Chess World Cup 2023: Indian Grand Master Praggnanandhaa And Legendary Carlsen Game 1 Ends In Draw
Praggnanandhaa,Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa,Praggnanandhaa R,Praggnanandhaa news,praggnanandhaa latest news,rameshbabu,carlsen vs praggnanandhaa,praggnanandhaa vs carlsen,praggnanadhaa r.,magnus carlsen vs praggnanandhaa,Praggnanandhaa vs Magnus Carlsen,prengnandha,Viswanathan Anand,Vishy Anand,Fabiano Caruana,pragg,kerala chess championship,Chess Tournament,pragga,praggu,Chess Championship,Nakamura,mind game,magnus congratulates,chess game,