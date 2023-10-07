trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2671958
DNA: Punjab's Nava village becomes an example

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Oct 07, 2023, 12:10 AM IST
Today in positive news we will tell you about the achievement of Nawan Pind Sardaran village of Gurdaspur district of Punjab. Nawan Pind Sardaran village in Gurdaspur district of Punjab has been awarded the Best Tourism Village 2023 Award. This village has been awarded by the Union Ministry of Tourism recently in New Delhi. This village of Punjab has taken unprecedented steps to preserve the culture and heritage of Punjab.
