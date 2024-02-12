trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2720725
DNA: Qatar Releases 8 Ex-Indian Navy Personnel

Feb 12, 2024
On the basis of its diplomacy, the Indian government has got its 8 former Indian Navy officers stranded in Qatar released. Of the 8 former officers, 7 returned to India this morning, while one will return to India soon. Whatever these former Indian Navy officers have said after coming here, the country's opposition and people with anti-Modi mentality will not like it at all.

