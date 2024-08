videoDetails

DNA: Rabies 'panic' in entire village!

Sonam | Updated: Aug 03, 2024, 02:06 AM IST

No one was bitten by a dog in a village in Chhattisgarh...yet the entire village is sitting in the hospital with wrinkled faces and is also getting rabies injection...small, old, old, women, all are getting rabies vaccine. There is talk of rabies on every tongue...everyone is getting rabies injection without being bitten by a dog...