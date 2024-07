videoDetails

DNA: Rahul Gandhi At Mochi Shop in Sultanpur

Sonam | Updated: Jul 27, 2024, 02:44 AM IST

After appearing in Sultanpur court in Amit Shah defamation case, Rahul Gandhi today stopped the car and reached Ramchait's shop. First he inquired about Ramchait's well-being, then he learned from him how to mend shoes and slippers. ..Rahul stitched a broken slipper and repaired a dislocated shoe by gluing it with solution.. While doing the work, he also took the family details of Ramchait.