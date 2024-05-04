Advertisement
DNA: Rahul Gandhi will only play 'safe'!

May 04, 2024
For the Lok Sabha elections 2024, Rahul Gandhi will now be the Congress candidate from Rae Bareli, not from Amethi. He will fight not with Smriti Irani but with Dinesh Pratap Singh. Priyanka Gandhi will also not contest from Amethi seat. BJP is saying that those who said don't be afraid have run away from Amethi out of fear. BJP claims that this time it will also snatch Rae Bareli from Congress.

