DNA: Ramesh Bidhuri's ticket canceled for misbehaving in Parliament

|Updated: Mar 02, 2024, 11:18 PM IST
BJP Candidate First List News: BJP has announced 195 names for 543 Lok Sabha seats. Public MPs have got a shock, their hopes have got a big blow. Let us now tell you why the tickets of these leaders have been cut, because the unparliamentary statement given in the Parliament had a heavy impact on their ticket. Last year in September, he had made indecent remarks on SP MP Danish Ali.

