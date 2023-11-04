trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2683828
DNA: Real Time 'Pollution Report' of Delhi-NCR

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 04, 2023, 12:14 AM IST
Delhi Air Pollution: India Gate has disappeared from Delhi...many buildings of Delhi have disappeared...even the sky over Delhi-NCR has disappeared...and it has done magic. Pollution... Due to pollution in Delhi, neither historical buildings nor blue sky are visible... Well, not only in Delhi but in the entire NCR, pollution is record breaking.
