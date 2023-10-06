videoDetails

DNA: 'Reality check' of caste survey report in Bihar

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Oct 06, 2023, 11:00 PM IST

Bihar government has released the survey report of caste census, since then many questions are being asked regarding this survey and doubts are being raised on the credibility of this survey. It is being said that this survey itself is fake. How much reality is there in the questions being raised on the caste census of Bihar? Is there really something wrong with the survey? Answers to these questions must be found. Therefore, Zee News has conducted door-to-door survey in villages and big cities of Bihar to find out the truth about the Caste Census Survey conducted in Bihar.