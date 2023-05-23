NewsVideos
videoDetails

DNA: Reality check of government hospitals 'cutting the pockets' of patients

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: May 23, 2023, 11:26 PM IST
Government doctors 'fond' of prescribing expensive medicines, reality check of government hospitals 'cutting the pockets' of patients. DNA test of 'illegal practice' in government hospitals.

All Videos

Kasam Samvidhan Ki: Anti-Modi fair...or already played?
42:22
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: Anti-Modi fair...or already played?
Pakistan's former foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi arrested again
0:25
Pakistan's former foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi arrested again
Big news from sources on the inauguration of the new Parliament House
4:26
Big news from sources on the inauguration of the new Parliament House
DNA: When Maharani Gayatri Devi of Jaipur was born in 1919
2:26
DNA: When Maharani Gayatri Devi of Jaipur was born in 1919
DNA: Countdown begins for Rs 2000 notes
11:13
DNA: Countdown begins for Rs 2000 notes

Trending Videos

42:22
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: Anti-Modi fair...or already played?
0:25
Pakistan's former foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi arrested again
4:26
Big news from sources on the inauguration of the new Parliament House
2:26
DNA: When Maharani Gayatri Devi of Jaipur was born in 1919
11:13
DNA: Countdown begins for Rs 2000 notes
DNA,AIIMS,Private Hospitals,government hospital,hospital loot,gurugram hospital loot,medical loot,medical loot business of private hospitals,Government hospitals,guntur government hospital,pvt hospital loot,private vs government hospitals,major hospital loot,private hospital loot patients,medical loot private hospital,private hospital loots patient,hospital,