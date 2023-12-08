trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2696478
NewsVideos
videoDetails

DNA: 'Relationship' with mobile outweighs 'blood relations'!

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Dec 08, 2023, 01:34 AM IST
Now in DNA, we will talk about a survey report that shows the mirror of Indian society, whose figures can embarrass parents forced by the habit of mobile phones. If you also spend more time with your mobile phone than your children, then you must see this DNA report.
Follow Us

All Videos

Taal Thok Ke: Who will be CM of Rajasthan?
Play Icon37:29
Taal Thok Ke: Who will be CM of Rajasthan?
Revanth Reddy sworn in as Chief Minister of Telangana
Play Icon3:22
Revanth Reddy sworn in as Chief Minister of Telangana
Jammu Kashmir Bill: Brought to help BJP, says Omar Abdullah
Play Icon4:15
Jammu Kashmir Bill: Brought to help BJP, says Omar Abdullah
DNA: Putin visits Saudi Arabia and UAE
Play Icon5:58
DNA: Putin visits Saudi Arabia and UAE
DNA: Qatar grants India consular access to 8 Navy veterans
Play Icon4:37
DNA: Qatar grants India consular access to 8 Navy veterans

Trending Videos

Taal Thok Ke: Who will be CM of Rajasthan?
play icon37:29
Taal Thok Ke: Who will be CM of Rajasthan?
Revanth Reddy sworn in as Chief Minister of Telangana
play icon3:22
Revanth Reddy sworn in as Chief Minister of Telangana
Jammu Kashmir Bill: Brought to help BJP, says Omar Abdullah
play icon4:15
Jammu Kashmir Bill: Brought to help BJP, says Omar Abdullah
DNA: Putin visits Saudi Arabia and UAE
play icon5:58
DNA: Putin visits Saudi Arabia and UAE
DNA: Qatar grants India consular access to 8 Navy veterans
play icon4:37
DNA: Qatar grants India consular access to 8 Navy veterans
DNA Video,impact of excessive phone usage,dangers and disadvantages of excessive phone usage,excessive phone use,excessive cellphone usage,excessive use of phone,excessive cell phone use,excessive use of mobile phone,mindful phone usage,balancing phone usage,side effects of excessive use of mobile phones,phone usage management,phone usage control techniques,problems with phone usage in children,Mobile phone,parents using phone too much,DNA,Sourabh Raaj Jain,