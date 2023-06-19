NewsVideos
DNA: Respect for Geeta Press, how insult to Gandhi?

|Updated: Jun 19, 2023, 11:32 PM IST
The Central Government is going to honor the Gita Press of Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh with the Gandhi Peace Prize. For which the Congress has targeted the central government. Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh criticized this and said that giving award to Gita Press is like giving award to Godse and Veer Savarkar.

