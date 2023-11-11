trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2686673
DNA: Rishi Sunak celebrates Diwali

Nov 11, 2023
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak hosted the Diwali program at his official residence 10 Downing Street. Sunak extended his best wishes to the people of the Hindu community living in Britain and around the world. Many people from the Hindu community participated in the Diwali program along with Sunak and his wife Akshata Murthy. Rishi Sunak is of Indian origin, so the happiness of Diwali was clearly visible on his face.
