DNA: Ruckus ober Firecrackers in Mumbai!

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Oct 30, 2024, 02:32 AM IST
in Mira Bhayander, adjacent to Mumbai, two parties clashed in real over burning Diwali crackers...in Mira Road area, some youths were burning crackers on the road...which was opposed by the Muslim shopkeepers there...the dispute increased so much that the fight between some youths...turned into a fight between two communities...in this, people from the Muslim side attacked the Hindu side with sharp weapons...the police took action in this case and arrested 5 people from both the sides.

