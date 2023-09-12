trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2661155
NewsVideos
videoDetails

DNA: Sajda Khatoon wrote the story of success through struggle

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 12, 2023, 02:28 AM IST
If you have the courage and passion to challenge the struggle then any destination becomes easy. After being illiterate, this proverb has been implemented by Sajda Khatoon, a woman from a village in Jamui. Sajda's hard work has given a new flight to her dreams and the story of success written by Sajda Khatoon is commendable. No amount of praise can be given to the position Sajda has achieved today after a lot of struggle. Sajda, who started the namkeen business by selling her ancestral land, is currently doing an annual turnover of Rs 2 crore.
Follow Us

All Videos

DNA: Trailer of 'Politics of Revenge' in Andhra Pradesh!
play icon9:58
DNA: Trailer of 'Politics of Revenge' in Andhra Pradesh!
DNA: India's biggest success in G-20!
play icon12:38
DNA: India's biggest success in G-20!
Team India defeated Pakistan by 228 runs in Super-4.
play icon2:15
Team India defeated Pakistan by 228 runs in Super-4.
Who will save your children from killer dogs? Menace of stray dogs discussed in SC
play icon10:44
Who will save your children from killer dogs? Menace of stray dogs discussed in SC
I.N.D.I.A Leaders met Modi. rift in alliance?
play icon50:7
I.N.D.I.A Leaders met Modi. rift in alliance?

Trending Videos

DNA: Trailer of 'Politics of Revenge' in Andhra Pradesh!
play icon9:58
DNA: Trailer of 'Politics of Revenge' in Andhra Pradesh!
DNA: India's biggest success in G-20!
play icon12:38
DNA: India's biggest success in G-20!
Team India defeated Pakistan by 228 runs in Super-4.
play icon2:15
Team India defeated Pakistan by 228 runs in Super-4.
Who will save your children from killer dogs? Menace of stray dogs discussed in SC
play icon10:44
Who will save your children from killer dogs? Menace of stray dogs discussed in SC
I.N.D.I.A Leaders met Modi. rift in alliance?
play icon50:7
I.N.D.I.A Leaders met Modi. rift in alliance?
Sourabh Raaj Jain,saurabh raj jain,dna with saurabh raj jain,Sourabh Raj Jain,dna with sourabh,dna with sourabh raaj jain,daily news analysis with sourabh raaj jain,sourabh raj jain on zee,Saurabh Jain,saurabh raj jain as krishna,dna with sourabh jain,sourabh raaj jain on dna,Sourabh Raaj Jain show,dna with sourabh raj jain,sourabh raaj jain news show,sourabh raaj jain on zee news,Saurabh Raaj Jain,dna anchor sourabh jain,sourabh raj on zee news,