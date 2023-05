videoDetails

DNA: Sameer Wankhede's 'game over' in Aryan case

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 16, 2023, 12:22 AM IST

On the basis of the report of the Vigilance Department, the CBI has registered an FIR against the then Chief of NCB, Sameer Wankhede. In this report, Sameer Wankhede has been described as the mastermind of the game of extortion of 25 crores.