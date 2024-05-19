videoDetails

DNA: Saudi Arabia makes history with first-ever swimsuit fashion show

Sonam | Updated: May 19, 2024, 03:04 AM IST

For the first time in Saudi Arabia, a fashion show has been organized in a luxurious seaside resort. Its name is Red Sea Fashion Week. Saudi Arabia is a country where women have to wear burqa due to Islamic rules. Saudi Arabia has the Wahhabi ideology of Islam, in which strict rules have been made for women. Imagine that for the first time in a country, swimsuit models have walked the ramp. This is being considered a symbol of major change in Saudi Arabia.