Advertisement
trendingVideosenglish2748126
NewsVideos
videoDetails

DNA: Scientists Discover a 'Phonetic Alphabet' Used by Sperm Whales

Sonam|Updated: May 10, 2024, 02:08 AM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
Just as humans use language to communicate with each other, whales also communicate with each other. And whales have a language of their own. This has been revealed from a research by Massachusetts Institute of Technology. Scientists at MIT recorded the conversations of 60 whales living in the Caribbean Sea for several years.

All Videos

DNA: No SIM, now phone will be blocked directly
Play Icon02:41
DNA: No SIM, now phone will be blocked directly
DNA: What should be your healthy diet chart?
Play Icon04:21
DNA: What should be your healthy diet chart?
DNA: Can AC in your car cause Cancer?
Play Icon03:31
DNA: Can AC in your car cause Cancer?
DNA: Heart warming video from Kashmir
Play Icon03:32
DNA: Heart warming video from Kashmir
DNA: Entry of Ghazwa-e-Hind in Elections!
Play Icon15:34
DNA: Entry of Ghazwa-e-Hind in Elections!

Trending Videos

DNA: No SIM, now phone will be blocked directly
play icon2:41
DNA: No SIM, now phone will be blocked directly
DNA: What should be your healthy diet chart?
play icon4:21
DNA: What should be your healthy diet chart?
DNA: Can AC in your car cause Cancer?
play icon3:31
DNA: Can AC in your car cause Cancer?
DNA: Heart warming video from Kashmir
play icon3:32
DNA: Heart warming video from Kashmir
DNA: Entry of Ghazwa-e-Hind in Elections!
play icon15:34
DNA: Entry of Ghazwa-e-Hind in Elections!