DNA: See Hamas' 'Patallok' in Gaza city

|Updated: Dec 19, 2023, 12:04 AM IST
DNA: Israel has vowed to eliminate Hamas. Israel is also retaliating strongly through ground operations in Gaza...that is why most of the Hamas terrorists are hiding in the tunnels. They know that if they come out they will be killed...Hamas terrorists have built a network of tunnels under the ground. This tunnel is the safest hideout for terrorists... These tunnels have been designed in such a way that even powerful bombs have no effect on them. The real world of terror in Gaza operates from underground.

