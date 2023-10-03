trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2670560
DNA: Serial deaths in government hospitals of Maharashtra

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Oct 03, 2023, 11:20 PM IST
31 people died within 36 hours at Shankarrao Chavan Government Hospital in Nanded, Maharashtra. On October 1 and 2, 24 patients died in this hospital within 24 hours, after which seven more people lost their lives. The poor system of government health services is responsible for the death of 31 patients in 36 hours in the government hospital of Nanded, which itself is on ventilator but the lives of the patients are being lost.
