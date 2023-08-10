trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2647038
DNA: Shah showed 'trailer', Modi will show 'full picture'

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 10, 2023, 12:02 AM IST
The second day's debate in the Lok Sabha on the no-confidence motion was very heated. Today Rahul Gandhi took about 35 minutes. And started with such a name, due to which BJP has besieged him and the Congress party many times. Rahul Gandhi today chose a specific strategy to attack the central government. He had come with full preparation for that. This is the reason why when his speech was over, he did not stay in the house even for a minute to listen to the reply.

