DNA: 'Shameful scandal' of Khattar government?

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 17, 2023, 11:38 PM IST
The Manohar Lal government of Haryana has given figures to the Jal Shakti Ministry that 100 percent of the houses in Haryana have access to tap water. How big a lie this is can be seen from the fact that even after a year of this claim, water pipelines have not yet been laid in many villages of Haryana. The people of Haryana are paying the price for these false claims of the Haryana government by drinking dirty water.
