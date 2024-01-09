trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2707991
DNA: Sheetal Devi: Inspiring story of India's armless archer

|Updated: Jan 09, 2024, 11:30 PM IST
DNA: Sheetal Devi, who brought glory to the country in the Paralympic Games, was honored with the Arjuna Award at Rashtrapati Bhavan. The entire hall echoed with thunderous applause in honor of Sheetal. Sheetal Devi does archery with her feet. But his aim is as accurate as Arjun. Sheetal conquered the world by shooting bow and arrow with her feet. Sheetal Devi had won the gold medal in the Para Asian Games last year. For this achievement he was awarded the Arjuna Award.

