trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2630885
NewsVideos
videoDetails

DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 04, 2023, 10:58 PM IST
PM Narendra Modi, while hosting the virtual summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), once again slammed Pakistan on the issue of terrorism. PM Modi said, 'Some countries use CROSS-BORDER TERRORISM as an INSTRUMENT of their policies.
Cre Trending Videos

All Videos

Kasam Samvidhan Ki: Prem Shukla sharp attack on Congress!
play icon8:19
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: Prem Shukla sharp attack on Congress!
Baat Pate Ki: Why did Ajit Pawar leave Sharad Pawar?
play icon9:49
Baat Pate Ki: Why did Ajit Pawar leave Sharad Pawar?
Baat Pate Ki: Putin said Thank You to PM Modi
play icon9:57
Baat Pate Ki: Putin said Thank You to PM Modi
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: Modi's 'Bulletproof' plan... The one who got scared, got scattered?
play icon47:45
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: Modi's 'Bulletproof' plan... The one who got scared, got scattered?
Vietnam Bans 'Barbie' Movie Over Controversial Map Of South China Sea
play icon1:52
Vietnam Bans 'Barbie' Movie Over Controversial Map Of South China Sea
CRE Recommended Videos

Trending Videos

Kasam Samvidhan Ki: Prem Shukla sharp attack on Congress!
play icon8:19
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: Prem Shukla sharp attack on Congress!
Baat Pate Ki: Why did Ajit Pawar leave Sharad Pawar?
play icon9:49
Baat Pate Ki: Why did Ajit Pawar leave Sharad Pawar?
Baat Pate Ki: Putin said Thank You to PM Modi
play icon9:57
Baat Pate Ki: Putin said Thank You to PM Modi
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: Modi's 'Bulletproof' plan... The one who got scared, got scattered?
play icon47:45
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: Modi's 'Bulletproof' plan... The one who got scared, got scattered?
Vietnam Bans 'Barbie' Movie Over Controversial Map Of South China Sea
play icon1:52
Vietnam Bans 'Barbie' Movie Over Controversial Map Of South China Sea
DNA Video,pm modi sco summit,PM Modi,modi sco summit,SCO summit,india pakistan sco summit 2023,sco summit 2023,PM Modi speech,Pakistan,pm modi speech today,PM Modi SCO Speech,PM Narendra Modi,pm modi in sco summit,pm modi on pakistan,modi in sco summit,Narendra Modi,pm modi sco summit 2023,pm modi speech latest,narendra modi sco summit,pm modi latest speech,PM Modi Live,PM Modi on terrorism,india sco summit 2023,