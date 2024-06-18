Advertisement
DNA: Shocking Details Emerge in Bengal Rail Accident

Sonam|Updated: Jun 18, 2024, 03:14 AM IST
Kanchanjunga Train Accident Update: Kanchanjunga Express going from Agartala to Sealdah was hit from behind by a goods train. So far, 9 people are reported dead in this accident and about 41 people are injured. From the information received so far, one thing is clear that the negligence of the Railway Department is behind this accident. A goods train hit the Kanjanjunga Express from behind. 5 coaches of Kanchenjunga Express derailed due to this collision

