DNA: Shocking report of AIIMS on children's diapers

Sonam|Updated: Apr 10, 2024, 10:58 PM IST
Generally, we all make our small children wear diapers so that the children do not spoil their clothes with urine. Parents also feel relieved by wearing diapers but these diapers are affecting the kidneys of children. Due to which it may even lead to surgery..The question is how diapers are attacking the kidneys of children and how it can be avoided. Our DNA analysis is related to crores of parents and their children, so today you should not miss our analysis at all.

