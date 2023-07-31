trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2642970
DNA: 'Signs' found in the campus... the real 'history' of Gyanvapi?

|Updated: Jul 31, 2023, 11:52 PM IST
CM Yogi Adityanath on Gyanwapi: After the decision of the Varanasi court, the Hindu side seemed very happy. Meanwhile, in an interview given to ANI, CM Yogi Adityanath's statement on Gyanvapi has come. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has given a very clear statement on Gyanvapi. The Chief Minister said that we did not keep the trishul inside the mosque. If you say it is a mosque, there will be a dispute.

