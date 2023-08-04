trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2644836
DNA: Singrauli three times more polluted than Delhi

|Updated: Aug 04, 2023, 11:48 PM IST
Singrauli district of Madhya Pradesh, which is recognized as electricity and coal producing district in the whole country. But now the dark shadow of pollution has spread over Singrauli. Black Smith, an American organization that prepares data on polluted areas around the world, has included Singrauli in the top 10 polluted areas of the world.

