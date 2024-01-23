trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2712805
DNA: Special pooja organised in Indonesia on the Ramlala's Pran Pratishtha

|Updated: Jan 23, 2024, 02:18 AM IST
DNA: Today, on the day of Ramlala's consecration, not only India became Ram-may, but it felt as if Shri Ram belonged to the entire world. Pictures of Ram devotees engrossed in devotion to Ram emerged from different countries of the world. From America to Indonesia, from Japan to Sri Lanka, the sky echoed with the chants of Jai Shri Ram. In New York, Ram devotees have raised the flag of Shri Ram, while in Houston, former Pakistani cricketer Danish Kaneria celebrated Ram Utsav with his family. Even in Sri Lanka, people were seen engrossed in devotion to Ram. In Japan, arrangements were made for live telecast of Pran Pratistha especially for Ram devotees.

