DNA: 'Special reporting' on World Press Freedom Day

Sonam|Updated: May 04, 2024, 02:36 AM IST
World Press Freedom Day, this day is dedicated to those journalists and media institutions who consider it their ultimate duty to bring out the truth and deliver news to the public. Zee News has also been fulfilling its responsibilities with full devotion for the last 29 years. Zee Group had laid the foundation of satellite TV industry in India. On October 2, 1992, the country's first satellite TV channel...Zee TV was started.

