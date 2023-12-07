trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2696455
DNA: Sreesanth vs Gautam Gambhir 'fixer' scandal

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Dec 07, 2023, 11:42 PM IST
Gujarat Giants bowler Sreesanth faced India Capitals captain Gautam Gambhir in Legends League Cricket. Gautam Gambhir first hit a six in one of Sreesanth's overs and then hit a four on the next ball. After this, Gautam Gambhir did not play any big shot on Sreesanth's next ball, but Sreesanth said something to Gautam, after which Gautam got angry.
