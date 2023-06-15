NewsVideos
videoDetails

DNA: Strong winds and heavy rains, havoc in Gujarat

|Updated: Jun 15, 2023, 11:54 PM IST
Cyclone Biparjoy is now moving towards Gujarat at a speed of 140 km per hour. It is just 20 KM away from Jakhau port. The time till midnight is said to be more dangerous. Watch LIVE reporting of courageous reporters of Zee News in DNA.

All Videos

DNA : On The Spot coverage of Biparjoy storm
play icon11:42
DNA : On The Spot coverage of Biparjoy storm
DNA: When the partition plan of India was accepted in 1947
play icon2:28
DNA: When the partition plan of India was accepted in 1947
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: Cyclone devastation in Gujarat! high wind speed
play icon42:37
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: Cyclone devastation in Gujarat! high wind speed
Deshhit: India's 'Chakravyuh' against 'Cyclone'... Zee News stormy reporting
play icon4:17
Deshhit: India's 'Chakravyuh' against 'Cyclone'... Zee News stormy reporting
Baat Pate Ki: Big threat of cyclone, landfall starts in the remaining areas just a few kilometers away
play icon39:20
Baat Pate Ki: Big threat of cyclone, landfall starts in the remaining areas just a few kilometers away

Trending Videos

DNA : On The Spot coverage of Biparjoy storm
play icon11:42
DNA : On The Spot coverage of Biparjoy storm
DNA: When the partition plan of India was accepted in 1947
play icon2:28
DNA: When the partition plan of India was accepted in 1947
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: Cyclone devastation in Gujarat! high wind speed
play icon42:37
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: Cyclone devastation in Gujarat! high wind speed
Deshhit: India's 'Chakravyuh' against 'Cyclone'... Zee News stormy reporting
play icon4:17
Deshhit: India's 'Chakravyuh' against 'Cyclone'... Zee News stormy reporting
Baat Pate Ki: Big threat of cyclone, landfall starts in the remaining areas just a few kilometers away
play icon39:20
Baat Pate Ki: Big threat of cyclone, landfall starts in the remaining areas just a few kilometers away
Dna videos,Cyclone Biparjoy,cyclone in karachi,cyclone biparjoy 2023,cyclone biparjoy update,cyclone biparjoy track,biparjoy cyclone,cyclone biparjoy news,cyclone biparjoy alert,cyclone biparjoy live tracking,biporjoy cyclone news,cyclone biporjoy news,biporjoy cyclone,cyclone biparjoy live update,Cyclone Biporjoy,cyclone biparjoy mumbai,biporjoy cyclone live tracking,cyclone biporjoy in mumbai,karachi cyclone,Cyclone,biporjoy cyclone live location,