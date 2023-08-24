trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2652858
DNA: Successful landing of Chandrayaan-3, a big achievement for India and the world

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 24, 2023, 02:18 AM IST
Indian Space Organization's Chandrayaan-3 has created history. Chandrayaan-3 has successfully soft-landed on the Moon's South Pole. Now see the historic moment when Chandrayaan-3 made a soft landing on the Moon. India has become the first country in the world to land on the South Pole of the Moon.
