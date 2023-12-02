trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2694224
DNA: 'Supertech model' of selling one flat twice

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Dec 02, 2023, 01:34 AM IST
Everyone dreams of having their own house, in which they can live peacefully with their family. To fulfill this dream, people hand over their entire life's earnings to the builder. But how does the builder turn their beautiful dreams into nightmares? Examples of this come to light every day. And today we will tell you about one such act of Supertech Builder in which about 75 buyers have become its victims.
