trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2668425
NewsVideos
videoDetails

DNA: Swaminathan, Father Of India's Green Revolution Dies At 98

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 29, 2023, 02:22 AM IST
MS Swaminathan, the father of Green Revolution in India, died in Chennai on Thursday morning. He left this world at the age of 98.
Follow Us

All Videos

US On India Canada Tension: Pak journalist adamant on Khalistan!
play icon19:22
US On India Canada Tension: Pak journalist adamant on Khalistan!
Khalistani Plan Exposed!
play icon27:51
Khalistani Plan Exposed!
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: Why are women still so unsafe?
play icon30:33
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: Why are women still so unsafe?
India Canada Tension: How did China's army help Khalistan?
play icon11:50
India Canada Tension: How did China's army help Khalistan?
Ujjain Rape Case Encounter Update: Analysis of Society
play icon5:44
Ujjain Rape Case Encounter Update: Analysis of Society

Trending Videos

US On India Canada Tension: Pak journalist adamant on Khalistan!
play icon19:22
US On India Canada Tension: Pak journalist adamant on Khalistan!
Khalistani Plan Exposed!
play icon27:51
Khalistani Plan Exposed!
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: Why are women still so unsafe?
play icon30:33
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: Why are women still so unsafe?
India Canada Tension: How did China's army help Khalistan?
play icon11:50
India Canada Tension: How did China's army help Khalistan?
Ujjain Rape Case Encounter Update: Analysis of Society
play icon5:44
Ujjain Rape Case Encounter Update: Analysis of Society
DNA,Sourabh Raaj Jain,ms swaminathan passed away,ms swaminathan passes away,MS Swaminathan,M S Swaminathan,harit kranti,ms swaminathan passed away in chennai,ms swaminathan news,MS Swaminathan Death,harit kranti ke janak,m. s. swaminathan,ms swaminathan green revolution,Swaminathan,M.S. Swaminathan,ms swaminathan dies at 98,rip ms swaminathan,swaminathan harit kranti,harit kranti ke janak kaun the,ms swaminathan family,ms swaminathan no more,