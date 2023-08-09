trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2647031
DNA: Taxpayers beware!..Fraud in the name of income tax 'refund'

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 09, 2023, 11:56 PM IST
This time more than 6 crore Income Tax Returns have been filed in India. The last date to file Income Tax Returns was 31st July… However, you can still file Income Tax Returns with Fine. Now taxpayers have also started getting refund from the Income Tax department…. Some people have received refund, some are yet to come. Taxpayer is eagerly waiting for the money. Cyber ​​thugs are now taking advantage of this. How cyber thugs are cheating Taxpayer and how you can avoid it.

