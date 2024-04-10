videoDetails

DNA: Tejashwi Yadav reacts to BJP's attacks over 'fish' video

Sonam | Updated: Apr 10, 2024, 11:08 PM IST

All the parties in the country have put in full effort to win the Lok Sabha elections. It seems as if there is a shortage of issues in Bihar, hence whether it is BJP or RJD, these days 'fish' is being made an issue. These days Netaji is doing fish politics to defeat each other and corner each other. BJP is saying that they have no problem with who eats what. But why did Tejashwi share the video of him eating fish on the day Navratri started? Both are now embroiled in fish politics.