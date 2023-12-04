trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2695476
DNA: Telangana Election Result 2023: 3 reasons of BRS defeat

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Dec 04, 2023, 11:48 PM IST
There was sadness from Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, but in the elections of these five states, Telangana, the only state in South India, spread happiness on the face of Congress. The 2023 election is the first election in which BRS not only faced competition but also had to face defeat by a huge margin.
DNA: What is major factor of BJP's victory in Chhattisgarh?
Play Icon7:16
DNA: What is major factor of BJP's victory in Chhattisgarh?
DNA: Brand Modi Magics in Assembly Election Results 2023
Play Icon10:46
DNA: Brand Modi Magics in Assembly Election Results 2023
DNA: Rajasthan BJP CM Face: Baba Balaknath to become Chief Minister?
Play Icon9:19
DNA: Rajasthan BJP CM Face: Baba Balaknath to become Chief Minister?
PM Modi gives important tips for INDI Alliance
Play Icon40:37
PM Modi gives important tips for INDI Alliance
BJP new strategy for Mission 2024 BJP new strategy for Mission 2024
Play Icon32:29
BJP new strategy for Mission 2024 BJP new strategy for Mission 2024

