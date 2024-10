videoDetails

DNA: Terror Attack in Kashmir: How Did It Happen?

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Oct 22, 2024, 02:10 AM IST

A terror attack in Kashmir has raised questions about security and planning. Despite tight security, terrorists succeeded in attacking and fleeing from a high-security project site. Private security with sophisticated weapons was present, but the terrorists managed to breach the defense. How did this happen, and what led to the failure of such a secure site? Watch the report to uncover the details of the Kashmir terror attack.