DNA: Terrorist Jahangir Saroori's 'Secret Cave' on TV for the first time!

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 12, 2023, 10:46 PM IST
Security forces are continuously eliminating terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir. The terrorists are both restless and frightened due to the action of the security forces. That's why they are hiding in the holes to save their lives. In Kishtwar, Jammu and Kashmir, SoG and police team have discovered the hideout of Hizbul Mujahideen's dreaded terrorist Mohammad Amin alias Jahangir Saroori.
