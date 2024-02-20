trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2723287
DNA test of AAP's 'supreme victory' in Chandigarh mayor election

Sonam|Updated: Feb 20, 2024, 10:46 PM IST
Chandigarh Mayor Election: Supreme Court Verdict: In the Chandigarh Mayor election, today the Supreme Court canceled the victory of BJP candidate for the post of Mayor and declared Aam Aadmi Party candidate Kuldeep Kumar the winner. A case will be filed against Anil Masih under section 340 of CRPC. This decision of the Supreme Court is a big victory for the Aam Aadmi Party. This is an equally big setback for BJP.

