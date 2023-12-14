trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2698652
DNA test of breach in Parliament security today

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Dec 14, 2023, 12:10 AM IST
The lapse in Parliament security is a serious matter. Parliament is called the temple of democracy. From Prime Minister to Ministers, MPs, big leaders keep coming and going in the Parliament... Two people entering the Parliament in which policies for the country are made, two people creating ruckus outside, is a big security lapse. Today, two people Sagar Sharma and Manoranjan who broke security and entered the Lok Sabha and created a ruckus, had visitor passes which was issued by Mysore BJP MP Pratap Simha.

Pat Cummins Confirms Usman Khawaja Accepts ICC Decision After Shoe Slogan Ban | Israel-Gaza Conflict
Pat Cummins Confirms Usman Khawaja Accepts ICC Decision After Shoe Slogan Ban | Israel-Gaza Conflict
DNA: Eyewitness recall how intruders attacked Parliament
DNA: Eyewitness recall how intruders attacked Parliament
Ram Mandir Exlusive Report: UP’S first water metro service to begin in Ayodhya
Ram Mandir Exlusive Report: UP’S first water metro service to begin in Ayodhya
DNA: Parliament Security Breach Update: No lesson even after 22 years of Parliament attack?
DNA: Parliament Security Breach Update: No lesson even after 22 years of Parliament attack?
Parliament Security Breach Case: Accused Sagar Sharma Mother's Exclusive Interview
Parliament Security Breach Case: Accused Sagar Sharma Mother's Exclusive Interview

