trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2699084
NewsVideos
videoDetails

DNA test of Lok Sabha security breach

|Updated: Dec 14, 2023, 11:10 PM IST
Follow Us
Parliament Security Breach Update: Delhi Police presented the arrested accused in Patiala House Court. The court sent the accused to police custody for 7 days. Till now 4 accused have been arrested in this case. All the accused were from different states, and united in Gurugram before December 13. This points towards a conspiracy. Also, an investigation by Delhi Police has revealed that all the accused belong to normal families.

All Videos

DNA: Neelam Azad's brother big revelation on Parliament Security Breach?
Play Icon5:42
DNA: Neelam Azad's brother big revelation on Parliament Security Breach?
Security Breach Update: Uproar Over Suspension of 15 MPs Amid Lok Sabha Security Row
Play Icon32:7
Security Breach Update: Uproar Over Suspension of 15 MPs Amid Lok Sabha Security Row
Parliament Security Breach Update: Current rules of entry and how they work
Play Icon7:40
Parliament Security Breach Update: Current rules of entry and how they work
Parliament Security Breach: Delhi court sends four accused to 7-day police custody
Play Icon44:37
Parliament Security Breach: Delhi court sends four accused to 7-day police custody
Who is Neelam Azad, the mastermind of Parliament security breach- Sources
Play Icon10:11
Who is Neelam Azad, the mastermind of Parliament security breach- Sources

Trending Videos

DNA: Neelam Azad's brother big revelation on Parliament Security Breach?
play icon5:42
DNA: Neelam Azad's brother big revelation on Parliament Security Breach?
Security Breach Update: Uproar Over Suspension of 15 MPs Amid Lok Sabha Security Row
play icon32:7
Security Breach Update: Uproar Over Suspension of 15 MPs Amid Lok Sabha Security Row
Parliament Security Breach Update: Current rules of entry and how they work
play icon7:40
Parliament Security Breach Update: Current rules of entry and how they work
Parliament Security Breach: Delhi court sends four accused to 7-day police custody
play icon44:37
Parliament Security Breach: Delhi court sends four accused to 7-day police custody
Who is Neelam Azad, the mastermind of Parliament security breach- Sources
play icon10:11
Who is Neelam Azad, the mastermind of Parliament security breach- Sources
DNA Video,lalit jha arrested,parliament security breach udpate,parliament attack news,MPs suspended,Parliament security breach,Security Breach In Parliament,parliament security security breach,lok sabha security breach,Parliament attack,security breach parliament,security breach in lok sabha,lalit jha parliament security breach,lok sabha security breach today,Lalit Jha,security breach in parliament today,lalit jha arrest,lok sabha security breach news today,