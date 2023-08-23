trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2652435
NewsVideos
videoDetails

DNA test of 'nominal government schools' in Rajasthan, what is the use of schools without teachers?

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 23, 2023, 12:04 AM IST
There is such a huge shortage of teachers in the government schools of Rajasthan that the presence or absence of schools has become equal. Although this is not a new thing, but now along with the students studying in government schools, the patience of their parents has also started responding. That's why now the students and parents themselves have started locking the government schools. Because when there are no teachers then what is the use of opening a school?
Follow Us

All Videos

Asia Cup 2023: Ex-Australian Cricketer Wants This Player, Instead Of Suryakumar Yadav
play icon2:3
Asia Cup 2023: Ex-Australian Cricketer Wants This Player, Instead Of Suryakumar Yadav
DNA: There will be bumper purchase of onions, farmers have high hopes, surgical strike on onion price
play icon7:32
DNA: There will be bumper purchase of onions, farmers have high hopes, surgical strike on onion price
DNA: Praggnanandhaa just 1 step away from creating history, not age..sports spirit matters here
play icon1:51
DNA: Praggnanandhaa just 1 step away from creating history, not age..sports spirit matters here
PM Modi to attend 15th BRICS Summit in South Africa today
play icon36:15
PM Modi to attend 15th BRICS Summit in South Africa today
DNA: Just a few hours later... our Chandrayaan-3 will be on the moon, why are the last 15 minutes of landing heavy?
play icon21:48
DNA: Just a few hours later... our Chandrayaan-3 will be on the moon, why are the last 15 minutes of landing heavy?

Trending Videos

Asia Cup 2023: Ex-Australian Cricketer Wants This Player, Instead Of Suryakumar Yadav
play icon2:3
Asia Cup 2023: Ex-Australian Cricketer Wants This Player, Instead Of Suryakumar Yadav
DNA: There will be bumper purchase of onions, farmers have high hopes, surgical strike on onion price
play icon7:32
DNA: There will be bumper purchase of onions, farmers have high hopes, surgical strike on onion price
DNA: Praggnanandhaa just 1 step away from creating history, not age..sports spirit matters here
play icon1:51
DNA: Praggnanandhaa just 1 step away from creating history, not age..sports spirit matters here
PM Modi to attend 15th BRICS Summit in South Africa today
play icon36:15
PM Modi to attend 15th BRICS Summit in South Africa today
DNA: Just a few hours later... our Chandrayaan-3 will be on the moon, why are the last 15 minutes of landing heavy?
play icon21:48
DNA: Just a few hours later... our Chandrayaan-3 will be on the moon, why are the last 15 minutes of landing heavy?
Rajasthan school,Rajasthan,Rajasthan news,rajasthan govt school,Government School,schools in rajasthan,top 10 schools in rajasthan,govt sr sec school singari pali rajasthan,free mobile rajasthan government,rajasthan free mobile yojana,school in rajasthan,government school rajasthan,Rajasthan Tourism,rajasthani school,best school in rajasthan,rajasthan government school story,rajasthan government school visit,school list rajasthan,rajasthan school news,