videoDetails

DNA test of Shri Ram Pran Pratishtha

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jan 23, 2024, 12:12 AM IST

Ayodhya Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha: After the departure of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, people who attended the Pran Pratishtha program had darshan of Shri Ram. Today there is a Diwali like atmosphere in the entire country. In Tretayuga, when Shri Ram returned to Ayodhya after 14 years of exile, the people of Ayodhya lit lamps in their homes to celebrate his return. Diwali started from there in Hindu religion. Today the country has got a second chance to celebrate Diwali. Today, after 500 years of exile and living in a tent for about 32 years, Shri Ram has returned to his palace. Today the whole country is celebrating Diwali. Saryu ghat has been decorated with lamps. Today the city of Ayodhya is celebrating the return of Shri Ram to the temple. Kalash Yatra, rallies and Rath Yatra are being taken out across the country today. Lamps are being lit in homes. The return of Shri Ram to the grand temple is being celebrated in small temples. Today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also appealed to the people of the country to celebrate Deepotsav to celebrate the return of Ram Lalla to the grand temple, he himself celebrated Deepotsav at his home.