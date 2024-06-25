videoDetails

DNA test of 'unbridled' inflation

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jun 25, 2024, 01:10 AM IST

Another news in DNA which asks questions to the system.. If someone asks you what is the main job of a government officer.. then you will say that they keep the system right and take care of the common people.. but is it so? What is happening?. Because this picture of Firozabad belies such idealism. In Firozabad, a farmer, troubled by the failure of the system, lost his temper.. But is the problem limited to only the farmers? No. The effect of the failure of the system is not only on the farmers, laborers or people of the lower class. But it also affects you.