Advertisement
trendingVideosenglish2760281
NewsVideos
videoDetails

DNA test of 'unbridled' inflation

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jun 25, 2024, 01:10 AM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
Another news in DNA which asks questions to the system.. If someone asks you what is the main job of a government officer.. then you will say that they keep the system right and take care of the common people.. but is it so? What is happening?. Because this picture of Firozabad belies such idealism. In Firozabad, a farmer, troubled by the failure of the system, lost his temper.. But is the problem limited to only the farmers? No. The effect of the failure of the system is not only on the farmers, laborers or people of the lower class. But it also affects you.

All Videos

How India's Agni-P missile gave China sleepless nights?
Play Icon45:07
How India's Agni-P missile gave China sleepless nights?
Know what all happened in Parliament Session 2024 on its first day
Play Icon09:53
Know what all happened in Parliament Session 2024 on its first day
Watch Inside story of terror attack in 'Muslim neighborhood' of Russia
Play Icon02:23
Watch Inside story of terror attack in 'Muslim neighborhood' of Russia
Where did 40 foreign terrorists come in Kashmir?
Play Icon03:30
 Where did 40 foreign terrorists come in Kashmir?
3 bridges collapsed in Bihar in 7 days
Play Icon06:55
3 bridges collapsed in Bihar in 7 days

Trending Videos

How India's Agni-P missile gave China sleepless nights?
play icon45:7
How India's Agni-P missile gave China sleepless nights?
Know what all happened in Parliament Session 2024 on its first day
play icon9:53
Know what all happened in Parliament Session 2024 on its first day
Watch Inside story of terror attack in 'Muslim neighborhood' of Russia
play icon2:23
Watch Inside story of terror attack in 'Muslim neighborhood' of Russia
Where did 40 foreign terrorists come in Kashmir?
play icon3:30
Where did 40 foreign terrorists come in Kashmir?
3 bridges collapsed in Bihar in 7 days
play icon6:55
3 bridges collapsed in Bihar in 7 days