DNA: The idols of Shri Krishna are buried in the stairs of Jama Masjid!

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: May 29, 2023, 11:56 PM IST
Have you ever wondered what the Islamic government does with the idols installed in Hindu temples after demolishing them? Watch Exclusive 'Investigation' from Agra's Jama Masjid in DNA today.

The victim's mother said - we do not know the killer, he should be hanged
7:22
The victim's mother said - we do not know the killer, he should be hanged
DNA: Live video of devil Sahil's brutality again in Delhi
7:44
DNA: Live video of devil Sahil's brutality again in Delhi
Former IPS Nc Asthana's unconstitutional language - said - will shoot if needed
2:33
Former IPS Nc Asthana's unconstitutional language - said - will shoot if needed
DNA: When famous Bollywood actor Prithviraj died in 1971
2:48
DNA: When famous Bollywood actor Prithviraj died in 1971
DNA: Mahakal Lok Idols Damaged
2:19
DNA: Mahakal Lok Idols Damaged

