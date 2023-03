videoDetails

DNA: The passion of uniform made Agniveer

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 28, 2023, 11:20 PM IST

The first batch of Agniveers has become a part of the Indian Navy after completing their training today. In this first batch of 2600 Agniveers, 273 women Agniveers are also included. This is the first time that women sailors have been appointed in the Navy.