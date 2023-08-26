trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2654024
DNA: The person who reaches the moon by bicycle is called ISRO, Inspiring Story of ISRO

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 26, 2023, 10:18 PM IST
chandrayaan 3 landing successful: Indian Space Organization's Chandrayaan-3 has created history. Chandrayaan-3 has successfully soft-landed on the Moon's South Pole. Earlier, Russia-America-China had landed on the Moon, but these countries also could not land on the Moon's South Pole.
