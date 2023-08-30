trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2655750
DNA: The season of elections has come... take the discount

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 30, 2023, 10:30 PM IST
Just as online shopping companies give Festive Season Discounts to customers during the festival season. Similarly, during the election season, governments give Election Season Discount to the general public.
